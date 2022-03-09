Saving doesn't have to be complicated. Refinance now before rates inevitably rise.

If you think it's too good to be true, it costs $0 to calculate and see your potential new payment.

*According to your selection, you are years of age and seeking a home refinance.

Calculate New House Payment

Home Type Select One Single Family Multi-Family Condominium Townhouse Mobile Home Manufactured Home Credit Type Select One Excellent (720 or above) Very Good (650-719) Good (620-649) Fair (580-619) Needs Improvement (540-579) Poor (539 or lower) No Credit Loan Type Select One Home Refinance Home Equity Home Purchase Debt Consolidation Property State Select One Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming District of Columbia ZIP Code Please enter a valid U.S. ZIP code

Press To Continue

One moment please...

<< BACK

Are you looking for a mortgage in Canada or the U.S.? To buy a home, refinance or renew your mortgage in Canada, visit our trusted partner LowerMyBills. Go To LowerMyBills If you are looking to buy a home or refinance in the U.S., stay on Quicken Loans. Stay On Quicken Loans

<< BACK

" Not only did we get a better interest rate, but also a 15-year loan instead of the 30-year, saving us more than $30,000.00. "



Susie G. Not only did we get a better interest rate, but also a 15-year loan instead of the 30-year,Susie G.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage:

Rates shown valid on publication date as of .

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage:

Rates shown valid on publication date as of .

The Federal Housing Finance Agency Eliminates Adverse Market Refinance Fee: https://www.fhfa.gov/Media/PublicAffairs/Pages/FHFA-Eliminates-Adverse-Market-Refinance-Fee.aspx

The Federal Reserve keeps rates near 0%: https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20210728a.htm

©2000 - 2022 Rocket Mortgage, LLC (d/b/a Quicken Loans). All rights reserved. Lending services provided by Rocket Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT). "Quicken Loans" is a registered service mark of Intuit Inc., used under license.



Rocket Mortgage, LLC (d/b/a Quicken Loans); NMLS #3030; www.NMLSConsumerAccess.org. Equal Housing Lender. Licensed in 50 states. AL License No. MC 20979, Control No. 100152352. AR, TX: 1050 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226-1906, (888) 474-0404; AZ: 1 N. Central Ave., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ 85004, Mortgage Banker License #BK-0902939; CA: Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act; CO: Regulated by the Division of Real Estate; GA: Residential Mortgage Licensee #11704; IL: Residential Mortgage Licensee #4127 - Dept. of Financial and Professional Regulation; KS: Licensed Mortgage Company MC.0025309; MA: Mortgage Lender License #ML 3030; ME: Supervised Lender License; MN: Not an offer for a rate lock agreement; MS: Licensed by the MS Dept. of Banking and Consumer Finance; NH: Licensed by the NH Banking Dept., #6743MB; NV: License #626; NJ: New Jersey - Rocket Mortgage, LLC, 1050 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226, (888) 474-0404, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance.; NY: Rocket Mortgage, LLC, 1050 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226 Licensed Mortgage Banker-NYS Department of Financial Services; OH: MB 850076; OR: License #ML-1387; PA: Licensed by the Dept. of Banking - License #21430; RI: Licensed Lender; WA: Consumer Loan Company License CL-3030. Conditions may apply.



Rocket Mortgage, 1050 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226-1906

Data is collected by LowerMyBills on behalf of Rocket Mortgage. LowerMyBills, Inc. is not acting as a lender or broker. The information provided by you to LowerMyBills is not an application for a mortgage loan, nor is it used to pre-qualify you with any lender. If you are contacted by a lender or broker advertising within our network, your quoted rate may be higher depending on your property location, credit score, loan-to-value ratio, debt-to-income ratio, and/or other factors. LowerMyBills does not offer its matching services in all states.This loan may not be available for all credit types, and not all service providers in the LowerMyBills network offer this or other products with interest-only options.

According to https://www.remodelingcalculator.org/kitchen-remodeling-calculator/, homeowners report spending $5,500-18,000 on remodeling a small size kitchen.

Biden's $10 billion in financial assistance is expected to be available in 2022: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/biden-signed-10-billion-mortgage-133000243.html