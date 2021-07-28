One moment please...

Your privacy is safe and secure.
We're Committed To Helping Homeowners
Complete Our 2-Minute Questionnaire to See What Quicken Loans Could Save You!
*According to your selection, you are
years of age and seeking a home refinance.
Calculate New House Payment!
<< BACK
<< BACK
"Not only did we get a better interest rate, but also a 25-year loan instead of the 30 year, saving us more than $30,000.00."
Susie G.
15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage:
The payment on a $200,000 15-year fixed-rate loan at 3.5% and 75% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is $1,429.77 for the cost of 0.00 points due at closing. One point is equal to one percent of your loan amount. The annual percentage rate (APR) is 3.627%. One point is equal to one percent of your loan amount. Payment does not include taxes and insurance premiums. The actual payment amount will be greater. Rates shown valid on publication date of June 25, 2020. Some state and county maximum loan amount restrictions may apply.
30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage:
The payment on a $200,000 30-year fixed-rate loan at 4.125% and 75% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is $969.30 for the cost of .25 points due at closing. One point is equal to one percent of your loan amount. The annual percentage rate (APR) is 4.219%. One point is equal to one percent of your loan amount. Payment does not include taxes and insurance premiums. The actual payment amount will be greater. Rates shown valid on publication date of June 25, 2020. Some state and county maximum loan amount restrictions may apply.
©2000 - 2020 Quicken Loans, LLC. All rights reserved. Lending services provided by Quicken Loans, LLC, a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc. "Quicken Loans" is a registered service mark of Intuit Inc., used under license. Equal Housing Lender. Licensed in 50 states. NMLS #3030; (
).
Quicken Loans, 1050 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226-1906
Data is collected by LowerMyBills on behalf of Quicken Loans. LowerMyBills, Inc. is not acting as a lender or broker. The information provided by you to LowerMyBills is not an application for a mortgage loan, nor is it used to pre-qualify you with any lender. If you are contacted by a lender or broker advertising within our network, your quoted rate may be higher depending on your property location, credit score, loan-to-value ratio, debt-to-income ratio, and/or other factors. LowerMyBills does not offer its matching services in all states.This loan may not be available for all credit types, and not all service providers in the LowerMyBills network offer this or other products with interest-only options.
(WAPP05.MOON.CDM-MC-05-2021.07.28.1-9.war) (Q-2342) (T-1569782) (P-2787769) (PG-5649914) (S-5) (SID-lmb-70321-183444)
Interested consumers may receive information on a variety of financial services products, including but not limited to, refinance, reverse mortgages and home equity line of credit. Reverse mortgages allow eligible homeowners, 62 and older, to covert home equity into income. Federal law requires lenders to provide HUD-approved third party counseling prior to processing any Reverse Mortgage applications. Consumer and property qualification requirements apply. Reverse Mortgages not available for all consumers.